3 children were in Rock Hill home when suspect rushed in with drugs, gun, police say

Three children were in a Rock Hill home Wednesday when an armed man rushed in before a three-hour barricade standoff with officers, police said.

Rock Hill police have officers on 24-hour guard with the suspect, Tevin Anderson, while he remains hospitalized at Piedmont Medical Center, police said.

Police have arrest warrants against Anderson, 26, charging him with three counts of felony child abuse, opioid trafficking, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a felon, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.

Anderson, also accused of dog torture in the past, is accused of barricading himself in a Black Street house for three hours Wednesday. The three children and other adults who were in the home when Anderson rushed in were able to escape, Bollinger said.

Police seized oxycodone and a weapon, Bollinger said.

The new warrants from Wednesday's incident will be served on Anderson when he is released from the hospital, Bollinger said.

"We are guarding him, and will remain there until he is released and we take him into custody," Bollinger said. "He will come to the police department and be served the warrants and booked into jail as soon as he is released from the hospital."

Anderson was taken to PMC after the standoff, because police believed he may have ingested a substance.

The home where the incident took place belonged to Anderson's girlfriend, police said. Police have not released the identity of the children who were in the home when they said an armed Anderson rushed in and refused to leave.

A patrol officer made a traffic stop on Anderson around noon Wednesday due to outstanding traffic warrants, police said.

Anderson, armed with a handgun, fled into the home, police said.

Anderson faces several other warrants for failure to appear in court from past arrests that include felony weapon and drug charges. The warrants include failure to appear for a 2016 animal torture arrest, in which he is accused of videotaping himself throwing firecrackers at dogs.

Anderson has felony convictions dating back to 2009 for weapons, drugs, conspiracy and failure to stop for police, records show.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald



