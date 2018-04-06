Rock Hill twins report stolen motorcycles; police warn of thefts around bike weeks

Twin sisters in Rock Hill have both reported their motorcycles stolen; police say the timing suggests the thefts may be related to bike weeks in South Carolina.
The two sisters reported Thursday that their motorcycles were stolen around the same time from the same apartment complex at Sebring Drive, where they live just a couple doors down from one another, Rock Hill police reported.
The two incidents were likely related, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman of the Rock Hill Police Department.
Bollinger said the department sees a pattern every spring of motorcycles being stolen. He said police believe the thefts may be due to bike week, which brings motorcycle owners from all over the country to participate in a week long rally.
Myrtle Beach bike week is May 11-20 and Atlantic Beach bike week is May 26-29. Other communities also have bike weeks.
Both of the bikes are Suzukis. One is a 2007 model and the other is yellow, with South Carolina tag ZF-57213. More details about the missing motorcycles were not available from Rock Hill police.
Bollinger said the department is working with investigators up and down the East Coast to retrieve the stolen bikes.
This isn't the first such theft in Rock Hill in recent days. Earlier this week, a motorcycle valued at $32,000 was stolen from a parking lot in front of an apartment.
The department is asking that motorcycle owners put extra locking mechanisms on their bikes and, if possible, to store them in a garage or storage building, Bollinger said.
Comments