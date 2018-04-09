Woman who died in Rock Hill crash identified

The person killed Friday in a crash between a car and a box truck on Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill has been identified.

Lorraine Stewart, 64, of Rock Hill died in the crash that happened around 1 p.m. Friday, just north of the intersection of Cherry Road, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.

Another person in the 2014 Camry was injured and taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, police said.

The driver and passenger in the truck were not injured, police said.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Camry was turning left out of the QuikTrip parking lot when it collided with the truck, police said.

The crash blocked the road for several hours Friday as police investigated. The Rock Hill Police Department will continue that investigation.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @Andrew DysHerald