'The gun's not mine; I ran cause I had the weed,' accused Rock Hill man tells police

A Rock Hill man who faces weapons and drug charges after a foot chase told officers he ran because he had "weed," police said.
Quintonio Bernard Porter, 25, was charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of a stolen gun and possession of marijuana after the chase, police said.
Porter is accused of saying "The gun's not mine; I ran cause I had the weed," after the chase, officers said in a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.
Police had responded to a report of people fighting along Roddey Street when Porter grabbed a jacket and ran, the report states. Porter tried to throw the jacket, then was tackled by pursuing officers, the report states.
A .40-caliber handgun that police said was stolen was in the jacket, as was the marijuana, police said.
Porter remains in the York County jail under a $45,000 bond, jail records show.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments