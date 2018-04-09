Bulletproof vest, gun in Rock Hill was weigh-in prank, police say

A man who entered a business in Rock Hill Friday wearing a bulletproof vest with a gun in his boot was doing a prank for a weigh-in, police said.
Officers were called to a business on Crown Point Lane after the man walked into the business.
After police talked to several employees and the man, it was determined the man wore the ballistic vest and ankle weights "as a prank related to a health plan weigh-in," so no crime had occurred, officers said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
