Rock Hill motel shooting brought cops; wanted York County woman charged with drugs, guns

A York County woman faces drug and weapons charges after a man was shot at her motel room, police said.
Emily Michelle Nichols, 25, of Catawba, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and two other charges after police seized drugs from her room at the Quality Inn in Rock Hill, according to Rock Hill police and jail records.
Officers were called to Piedmont Medical Center Saturday, when a man went to the hospital for an apparent accidental gunshot wound, an incident report said. Police found, after talking to the shooting victim at the hospital, that the shooting happened at the motel and that Nichols had rented the room, officers said.
Police went to the motel and found a bullet hole in the exterior wall of the room, then found methamphetamine, other prescription drugs, marijuana and two handguns, according to the report. One of the guns had the serial number filed off, police said.
Nichols, who also was wanted on fraud charges in Lancaster County, according to court records, was arrested at the scene. Nichols remains jailed under a $48,500 bond, jail records show.
The person who was wounded in the shooting was cited for discharging a firearm inside the Rock Hill city limits and possession of a controlled substance, police said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments