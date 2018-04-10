Abandoned dog, emaciated, found outside Rock Hill home

A police investigation into stolen utilities in Rock Hill uncovered an abandoned, emaciated dog chained under a carport, police said.
The dog also had "a lot of mange," a Rock Hill Police Department report said.
Police did not report finding any food or water source for the dog, and they were unsure how long the dog had been abandoned at the home on Jefferson Avenue, according to the report. The dog was "extremely" emaciated, police said.
Police did not document the type of dog, but said the animal was tethered under an outbuilding by a long steel chain.
The dog was alive when found around 2 p.m. Monday, when it was taken to York County Animal Control's shelter in York.
Dr. Brian Gordon, a veterinarian at the county shelter, said Tuesday the dog was thin when it arrived at the shelter and had a type of mange, but with food and care is expected to survive. The dog could then be a candidate for adoption, Gordon said.
Police reported they were unsure if the former tenant at the home left the dog, or if the dog was left by "one of several homeless people" who used the house for shelter.
Officers were called to the home in the 800 block that was supposed to be vacant and without electricity or water service, police said. Patrol units found vandalism, including doors kicked in, and electrical wires running from other buildings nearby into the house, police said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
