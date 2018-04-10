Lancaster police seek help to ID theft suspect

The Lancaster Police Department is asking the community to help identify a suspect in a theft case.
Police describe the suspect as a white man in his late 40s to early 50s, who is around 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall and around 200 to 225 pounds.
The department says a man approached a drop box Sunday night at Lancaster Financial on Woodland Drive. The department says the suspect dropped an envelope into the box, looked around and left.
The suspect returned a short time later and put a stick through the drop box's entry, picked up several envelopes that held customer payments and left the area, police say.
The man drove a dark colored Chevrolet 1500 truck with cat eye-style headlights, with a possible tool box with a railing on top and either an extended or crew cab, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at djohnson@lancastercitysc.com, 803-289-6035 or 803-804-5249.
