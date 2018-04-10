One dead in shooting between Rock Hill and York; police in manhunt for two suspects

A 23-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a York County shooting between Rock Hill and York, police said.
Police are searching for a pair of suspects who should be considered "armed and dangerous." said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.
"No one should approach these people," Tolson said at the crime scene. "Anyone who sees anything should call 911."
The shooting is believed to have happened somewhere between S.C. 161 and S.C. 5 several miles from where the victim was found alive by police, Tolson said.
The victim, a passenger in a car, was found around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of S.C. 5 and Adnah Church Road by a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper who was flagged down by the driver of the car, Tolson said. The victim was in the car and had been shot, Tolson said.
The trooper began lifesaving work before deputies arrived. The victim died at the scene, Tolson said.
The York County Coroner's office has not yet identified the victim.
K-9 search teams and patrol officers were conducting a manhunt Tuesday evening along Adnah Church Road and surrounding areas, Tolson said.
Police used a reverse 911 call to persons who live in the area to alert them of the police presence and ask them to both stay indoors and to call police if they saw anything, Tolson said.
A large police and emergency presence remained at the scene where the victim was found and died, and police also had officers stretching several miles to the other crime scene where the shooting is believed to have happened, Tolson said.
Check back for updates on this story.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments