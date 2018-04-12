Rock Hill man wanted free pizza after delivery failure. Then fists flew, police say

A Rock Hill man was charged with assault Wednesday for slapping a pizza worker after demanding a free pie because delivery service failed, police said.
The Domino's employee fought back and punched the suspect in self-defense, police said.
Kenneth Wayne Baker Jr., 35, is accused of slapping the male worker at the Domino's store on East White Street in Rock Hill around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report. The slap left "a hand print on the face" of the victim, responding officers reported.
The employee told police Baker came into the store saying his pizza had not been delivered and telling workers he wanted a free replacement. When the worker told Baker the new pizza would cost money, Baker slapped the worker, police said.
The worker punched Baker back before Baker fled, police said. The worker was not charged.
Baker was found miles away at a Rock Hill motel on Anderson Road and arrested for assault and battery. Police then found Baker was wanted for arrest warrants in Chester County and Kershaw County for driving offenses and burglary.
