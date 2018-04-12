Rock Hill man wasn't leaving until he got a haircut. He finally left.

A Rock Hill man was charged with trespassing and giving police a fake name after refusing to leave a salon before he was given a haircut two days in a row, officers said.
Marcellus Montez Brown, 51, was charged Wednesday after police were called Tuesday and Wednesday to the Kuttin' Up salon on Main Street in downtown Rock Hill. Employees said a man refused to leave until his hair was cut, according to police and arrest reports.
On Tuesday, police advised salon employees a formal trespass notice was in place against Brown, and that he was barred from going back to the salon, officers said.
Officers were called again Wednesday, and found the same man, standing outside the front door demanding a haircut.
Brown told officers on Wednesday, "he wanted a haircut and "was not leaving" until he received one, police said.
Brown gave police the name "Nikonos Benchise," when he was being arrested, police said. But at the city jail, officers could find no person with that name, police said.
Fingerprints of the man in custody were used to identify him, officers said. Brown also was charged with giving false information to police, jail records show.
