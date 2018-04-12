A York County woman brought a loaded gun to the Charlotte airport. Cops arrested her.

A York County woman was arrested Wednesday after police said she had a loaded gun in the screening line at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Shannon Callahan, 44, of McConnells was arrested. The CMPD report lists in the incident under weapons law violations, while Callahan's booking with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office describes it as a misdemeanor possession of firearm on city property.

A Transportation Security Administration officer at checkpoint A detected the gun at about 2 p.m. Wednesday in a carry-on bag on the conveyor belt in the X-ray machine. According to TSA, Callahan had a loaded .22 Magnum revolver.





Charlotte-Meckleburg Police charged Callahan with carrying a weapon on airport property. The CMPD incident report states the suspect went into the airport to board a flight, passing "several signs notifying her" firearms, firearm parts and ammunition are not permitted in carry-on bags.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

North Carolina court records show a court date of June 4.





This is the 17th time this year TSA officers have found a gun at the airport's checkpoints. There were 68 firearms found last year.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms if they are in checked baggage, unloaded in a locked hard-side case and packed separately from ammunition. Airlines may have additional requirements.

The TSA screens about 2 million passengers and luggage daily.