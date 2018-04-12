Rock Hill student charged in 'body slamming' fight at high school

One student was injured after he was body slammed by another student at South Pointe High School Wednesday, said police and school officials.
The student who slammed the other student was charged as a juvenile with assault and battery Thursday after police reviewed surveillance video, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.
The names of the injured student and the student arrested were not released by police or school officials because of their ages, police said.
Mychal Frost, Rock Hill school district spokesman, confirmed that school officials had seen video of the fight, and that one student can be seen "body slamming" the other.
The injured student has a concussion, head bruises and a "minor spinal injury," according to the police report.
The fight happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on school property in the parking lot, police said.
The student who was arrested punched the other student in the face, then picked up that student and "body slams" him to the concrete, police said in the incident report.
The injured student was "visibly dazed" when the other student punched him again in the face, police said. Other students broke up the altercation, police said.
The school resource officer and school staff were made aware of the fight, but both students involved had left campus before police arrived, the report states.
There also were "several personal videos" of the fight taken by students, police said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
