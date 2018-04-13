Rock Hill restaurant bill was $184. Here's what happened after everybody ate

A teen server at a Rock Hill restaurant was left with a $184 unpaid check late Thursday after a group departed without paying, police said.
A manager and a teen server at Applebee's on Dave Lyle Boulevard told officers with the Rock Hill Police Department that a table of five ordered and consumed the food and drinks, but left an unpaid bill, an incident report shows.
The server said one in the group presented a New York identification to prove age when ordering alcohol, but tht employees had no other identifying information.
The group walked out and left in a Gold Toyota, employees told police.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments