Rock Hill restaurant bill was $184. Here's what happened after everybody ate

By Andrew Dys

April 13, 2018 11:28 AM

Rock Hill

A teen server at a Rock Hill restaurant was left with a $184 unpaid check late Thursday after a group departed without paying, police said.

A manager and a teen server at Applebee's on Dave Lyle Boulevard told officers with the Rock Hill Police Department that a table of five ordered and consumed the food and drinks, but left an unpaid bill, an incident report shows.

The server said one in the group presented a New York identification to prove age when ordering alcohol, but tht employees had no other identifying information.

The group walked out and left in a Gold Toyota, employees told police.

