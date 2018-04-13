Crime

April 13, 2018 3:42 PM

'Shine a light on DUI': Rock Hill police looking for drunk drivers Saturday night

By Hannah Smoot

Rock Hill

The Rock Hill Police Department said it will be on the streets the Saturday night, conducting public safety checkpoints and traffic safety stops.

The "night of enforcement" is promoted statewide by Mothers Against Drunk Driving South Carolina and called "Shine a Light on DUI," according to a police statement.

South Carolina is one of the worst states in the nation for drunk driving, Rock Hill police said in the statement. South Carolina had the sixth most drunk driving fatalities in 2016, the statement says.

