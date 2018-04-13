7 face 21 drug charges after York County police raid

Seven people are facing a total of 21 charges following a Thursday night raid of a Rock Hill mobile home by the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.
At about 8 p.m. April 12, officers executed a search warrant at 922 White Horse Road after making three separate methamphetamine buys from the residence, said Cmdr. Marvin Brown a report.
The officers seized 24 grams of methamphetamine in the buy, and also recovered 699 grams of meth, 80.5 dose units of oxycodone, 1.1 grams of heroin, .4 grams of cocaine, 4 dose units of Xanax, 1 gram of hash oil and 1 gram of marijuana. Also seized was a Taurus 9mm handgun, $4,043 in currency and a 2007 Honda Accord.
Scott Michael Deluca is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm after convicted of crime of violence, possession with intent to distribute heroin and Oxycodone, possession of cocaine, Xanax, hash oil and marijuana. This is his second offense for narcotics and third offense for marijuana.
Daniel Harrison is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Kevin Lang is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and Oxycodone, distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Elizabeth Kirby is charged with possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone, possession of heroin, Xanax, cocaine, marijuana and hash oil.
Melissa Funderburk is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Megan Geery is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Heather Corn is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
No further information is available.
