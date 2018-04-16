Rock Hill driver fled a checkpoint; police found drugs, guns and a child

A Rock Hill man who fled a traffic checkpoint Saturday was arrested with guns and drugs in the car, within reach of a child in the back seat, police said.
Deymon Dartelle Elijua Price, 26, is charged with possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and illegal possession of two guns, police and jail records show.
Price also is charged with weapon possession by a felon from a 2016 drug conviction, records show.
Price is being held at the York County jail under a $60,000 bond.
Rock Hill police had a traffic checkpoint set up Saturday on North Cherry Road, near Celanese Road, when Price approached, police said. He did a U-turn and fled the scene, a Rock Hill Police Department report states.
Price was pulled over and an officer saw "raw marijuana pieces on the seat within easy reach" of the child, police said.
Police found a stolen gun in the glove box of the car and another gun under the driver seat, the report states.
Officers also found 18 grams of marijuana in a container and 1.3 grams of the opioid drug Oxycodone, officers said. A scale with marijuana residue and plastic baggies with marijuana residue were also found, according to police.
A family member was called to take custody of the child, officers said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
