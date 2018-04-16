Rock Hill police sought stolen plumbing. They found Ecstasy

An investigation into equipment stolen from a construction site Saturday in Rock Hill ended with officers charging a suspect with felony possession of the drug Ecstasy, officers said.
Jeffrey Keith Schultz, 54, is charged with possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute, illegal possession of prescription pills and marijuana and theft of pipe fittings, according to police and jail records.
Schultz has previous drug conviction from 2008, 2011 and 2014, records show.
Officers were called to a construction site on Quantz Street in Rock Hill after reports of a man stealing from the site. Officers saw a man walking between construction vehicles and took him into custody, police said.
In the back of a truck Schultz had, police found $500 worth of stolen pipe fittings, according to police.
Inside the truck, officers found 93 Ecstasy pills, other prescription medication with different names on the bottles and marijuana, officers said.
The license plate on the truck was a stolen plate, police said.
Schultz remains in the York County jail under a $50,000 bond, jail records show.
