Rock Hill man tried to burn down dad's York County home, police say

A York County man is charged with arson after police say he tried to burn down his father's Rock Hill home.
Andrew Shane Griffis Jr., 20, is being held on $25,000 bond in the April 11 fire. He was arrested Saturday, jail records show.
The fire caused $10,000 in damage, according to an incident report from the York County Sheriff's Office.
No injuries were reported.
The fire happened at the home of Griffis' father on Ridgecrest Drive, according to deputies. The York County Fire Marshal's Office investigated and found the fire to have been "intentionally set," police said.
Detectives with the sheriff's office determined that Griffis went to the home without permission and set the fire, police said. Griffis was taken into custody Saturday by Rock Hill Police Department officers then charged by York County deputies, police reports show.
