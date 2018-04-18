Student 'feared for safety', about gun at Rock Hill school. Here's what police found

A student at Northwestern High School in Rock Hill was charged with illegal possession of a weapon on school grounds Tuesday after police allegedly found a BB gun in his book bag, police said.
School officials were sent an "anonymous email" around noon Tuesday that stated another student had a gun on campus, police said. The student who reported it "feared for their safety," according to an incident report from the police department.
Police officers confronted the student accused of having the gun and the student who was charged admitted the gun was in his book bag, police said. The student who was charged also told officers the orange gun barrel tip identifying the weapon as a BB gun had been removed, police said.
The student accused of having the weapon first told police he had been "hunting squirrels" the night before with the gun, and had forgotten he had it in his book bag.
The student then later admitted to officers he was carrying the gun because he did not "hang around 'good' people," the report states.
The male student was charged as a juvenile, according to Rock Hill Police Department officials. His name and age were not released after he was arrested. The student charged was released to a legal custodian after he was charged, police said.
