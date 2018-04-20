York County man, charged with meth trafficking, claims he was forced to deliver drugs

A York County man who claimed that he was threatened to deliver meth or be shot was charged Thursday with drug trafficking.
Bruce Allen Buckner, 57, of Rock Hill, is being held on a $20,000 bond at the York County jail, records show.
Buckner was in possession of 10 grams of methamphetamine when arrested around 8:30 p.m. on Anderson Road, according to a York County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Buckner told deputies he had "meth" on him in his left front pocket, the report states.
Buckner told officers that someone had left the meth at his house, police said in the report.
Bucker said "someone had threatened his life, if he did not deliver the meth someone would shoot him," the report states.
Buckner is a registered sex offender since 1979, according to the State Law Enforcement Division list of registered sex offenders for South Carolina. Buckner was convicted in October 2017 of failing to register as a sex offender with the sheriff's office, according to SLED and York County court records.
