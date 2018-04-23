Police smell pot in suspension room at high school in Rock Hill, one student charged

A student at a high school in Rock Hill was charged with marijuana possession after school and police officials smelled the drug while the student was in the in-school suspension room, officers said.
The 15-year-old student had almost three grams of the drug, along with four packs of cigars, which officers found during a search, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.
School officials and the resource officer for the school were called April 20 when someone smelled marijuana in the classroom that houses students serving in-school suspension. The drugs were seized by police, the report states.
The student was cited as a juvenile and not named. The student was released to the custody of family members.
