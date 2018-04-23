Skimmers, camera found on 2 Rock Hill ATM machines; police investigating frauds

A pair of ATM machines in Rock Hill were found Saturday to have skimmer devices that can steal a person's private banking information, police said.

The two ATMs are a free-standing First Citizens Bank ATM in the parking lot of the Cherry Park Center plaza, and an ATM inside the Circle K store in the 1800 block of Celanese Road, according to police and incident reports.

Skimmers scan the PIN numbers and other confidential information from a person's bank card when the card is inserted in the machine, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. The skimmer has a microchip that records the data from a card's magnetic strip, Chavis said.

It remains unclear if the cases are connected, Chavis said. The skimmer devices used in the ATMs are different, Chavis said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Because police were able to collect the skimmers before the persons who installed the skimmers could retrieved them, the personal data on the skimmers is not believed to have been downloaded and stolen, Chavis said.

Police are working with bank officials in the investigation, Chavis said.

"We have the devices. So whomever put the skimmers in there didn't get the skimmers to take the information off," Chavis said.

Police seized a skimmer and a pinhole camera that had been surreptitiously placed to view the keypad at the First Citizens ATM, Chavis said.





It is unclear how long the skimmer and camera had been on the First Citizens machine, police said. The First Citizens skimmer was noticed April 21 around 8 a.m. by an employee of the company that services the machines, police said. The employee was checking the machine when the skimmer that is placed into the card slot was found, officers said.





The employee of the machine service provider then found the tiny camera placed in a spot on the ATM that allowed the camera to view a person typing a pin number and other confidential information into the keypad, police said.

Employees at the Circle K found the skimmer inside the ATM in the store Saturday around 6 p.m. after one of the employees attempted to use the machine, a police report shows. Police seized the skimmer and obtained store video that shows the machine, police said.





First Citizens officials said Monday they are aware the skimmer was found, but they don't believe any customer information was compromised, said Frank Smith, a spokesman for the bank.

Police urged anyone who believes their information was compromised to contact police and their financial institution.

Both cases remain under investigation.





In May 2017 York County Sheriff's Office deputies seized a skimmer from an ATM on Celanese Road that had potentially stolen information from more than 700 customers before it was found.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald