Rock Hill mom charged with leaving two children as young as 4 alone, police say

A Rock Hill mother was sought by police for two days after she was suspected of leaving two children, ages 4 and 12, at home alone.
Miranda Lynn Lewis, 36, was arrested Monday on two charges of felony child neglect, police said. She was arrested at her apartment on Celanese Road and remains jailed under a $7,000 bond, police and jail records show.
The children were not hurt, said Lt. Michael Chavis, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
The children were placed into S.C. Department of Social Services emergency custody Saturday. Police were not able to find Lewis until Monday, when she was arrested, according to Chavis and an incident report.
Rock Hill officers went to Lewis' apartment Saturday around noon, after a call was placed to police to check the welfare of the children, a report states. The older child told officers he had not seen or heard from Lewis since Friday night, and that he had been left to take care of the 4-year-old child, police said.
There was no phone in the apartment, police noted. One child told police he could only contact others through the social media platform Snap Chat.
Officers noted that there were "several large holes in the walls," the residence was "dirty," and "smelled strongly of cat urine," the report said.
Officers at the scene Saturday called Lewis' cell phone, but the person who answered hung up, police said.
The phone was not answered afterward, despite repeated calls and voice mails from officers about Lewis needing to return home to the children, police said.
Officers waited at the apartment for more than two hours Saturday, then notified DSS workers who took the children into protective custody.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
