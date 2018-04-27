Foiled shoplifter stabs at York County store security with syringe, police say

A woman tried to stab a Lake Wylie Walmart security officer with a syringe needle after she was accused of trying to shoplift two vacuum cleaners, police said.
York County Sheriff's Office deputies have not identified the woman, police said. Deputies asked Friday, through sheriff's office Twitter and Facebook posts, for the public's help in identifying the suspect.
The woman had been detained by store security in the incident Tuesday, for attempting to take the two Dyson cleaners valued at $68, police said.
The woman took an "uncapped needle" from her pocket and attempted to stab the employee after trying to leave the store, a York County Sheriff's Office incident report states.
The woman fled the store before deputies arrived, the report states.
The employee was not hurt, police said.
