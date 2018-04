Police in Rock Hill are investigating the theft of more than $1,100 worth of designer purses from a store.

Nine Michael Kors purses were stolen about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday from the T.J. Maxx store on John Ross Parkway, police said.

Employees told officers two men entered the store and took the handbags without paying, an incident report from the Rock Hill Police Department shows.

No arrests have been made.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald