Suspect caught after Fort Mill I-77 manhunt with federal, state, local police

SHARE COPY LINK Local, state, and federal police captured a suspect, Dewayne Mincey, in Fort Mill, police said. Helicopters were used and officers were searching in the Kingsley business park area off S.C. 160 near Interstate 77. John Marks

Local, state, and federal police captured a suspect, Dewayne Mincey, in Fort Mill, police said. Helicopters were used and officers were searching in the Kingsley business park area off S.C. 160 near Interstate 77. John Marks