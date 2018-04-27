Suspect caught after Fort Mill I-77 manhunt with federal, state, local police

Law enforcement officials Friday afternoon arrested a man in Fort Mill, following a search in the Kingsley area near Interstate 77.
Dewayne Mincey was taken into custody without injury to himself or officers.
Mincey is charged by U.S. Marshals with a probation violation, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff's office.
Around 2:15 p.m., a license tag reading device on a Charlotte highway detected a plate for the car Mincey was in, Faris said. A Charlotte dispatcher was alerted and a helicopter from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department followed the car southbound on I-77.
There was not a police chase.
The car went into the Kingsley Business Park to the Kingsley Way apartments, next door to the Marriott Courtyard Hotel. Mincey ran from building to building after fleeing the car on foot, Faris said. Police with the York County Sheriff's office, Fort Mill Police Department and S.C. Highway Patrol set up a perimeter around the apartment complex.
While searching for Mincey, 911 dispatchers received a call about a man who fled the scene in the trunk of a Chevy Camaro. However, police soon determined the call was a ruse and came from Mincey's phone, the cell phone law enforcement were using to track him.
A canine unit tracked Mincey to an apartment. York County deputies and Fort Mill officers received permission to go in the apartment where they found Mincey. He is expected to be charged with illegal use of 911 for the bogus call to try and evade capture.
Kingsley is home to thousands of employees -- from York and Mecklenburg counties -- in financial, retail and restaurant businesses. The area of the search is near Exit 85 of I-77.
Helicopters had stopped hovering by about 4 p.m., though a York County Sheriff's Office deputy remained parked with lights flashing at the main entrance to Kingsley. More Fort Mill Police and York County officers were gathered in parking lots at the nearby apartments.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments