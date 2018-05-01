Former SC Clerk of Court employee stole $20K in child support, York prosecutors say

A South Carolina judge ruled Monday that York County prosecutors can seek indictments against a former Union County clerk of court employee accused of embezzling more than $20,000 in child support payments.

Julia Phipps, a former supervisor in the clerk's office, was charged in January with stealing the money over five years, from 2012 to 2017, arrest warrants show. Phipps, 41, is charged with embezzling public money and two counts of misconduct in office, court documents show.

The charges against Phipps carry a maximum of 12 years in prison if she is convicted, SLED officials said.

Union County Magistrate Judge Jimmy Crocker ruled Monday, after a preliminary hearing, that prosecutors have probable cause to take the cases against Phipps to a grand jury to consider indictments, said Matthew Hogge, the 16th Circuit assistant solicitor from York County who is prosecuting the case.

Phipps confessed to taking some of the money when interviewed by police, according to testimony from a SLED agent Monday in the court hearing, Hogge said.

York County prosecutors are handling the case because York and Union counties are both in South Carolina's 16th judicial circuit.





Phipps is the latest public official in Union County to be charged. The former sheriff, tax assessor, clerk of court and a supervisor were sent to prison in recent years after being found guilty of crimes in office.





