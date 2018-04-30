Police seek gunman with bandana over face who robbed York County store at Lake Wylie.

A gunman with a bandana over his face robbed a York County store clerk Sunday, police said.

The clerk at the 7-11 on Charlotte Highway in Lake Wylie was robbed around 3:45 a.m., said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff's Office.

The clerk was not hurt, Faris said.

The sheriff's office released surveillance photos Monday on Facebook and Twitter.

The gunman pointed the gun during the robbery then stole the cash register drawer with money inside, Faris said. The amount of money stolen was not released.

The assailant wore a dark jacket and pants and a bandana over his face, police said.

No arrest has been made.

Three York County convenience stores have been robbed in the past two weeks, police reports show. Another store in Lake Wylie was robbed in mid-April, and a store in northern York County on U.S. 21 near Carowinds Boulevard was robbed in mid-April, police said.





Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald