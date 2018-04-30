A gun gets tossed. Cocaine and pot follow as cops chase Rock Hill strip club suspect

A man accused of pulling a gun at a Rock Hill strip club Sunday allegedly threw cocaine and marijuana — and the gun — during a foot chase with officers, police said.

Ramone Hope, 38, allegedly tossed 21 grams of cocaine, 19 baggies of marijuana, and an allegedly illegal weapon during a foot chase after the incident at the Crazy Horse club on Cherry Road, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police were called to the Crazy Horse around 12:30 a.m Sunday after employees said a man had pulled a gun. Hope fled on foot, police said. After catching Hope, police said they found a scale, cellphones, and the drugs that Hope is accused of tossing while police were running after him, according to an incident report.

Hope faces nine charges from the incident, including trafficking cocaine and five other drug charges, as well as pointing a gun at a person, and two other weapons charges, according to police and jail records.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Hope is being held without bond at the York County jail.





Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald