Afternoon shootout on York street; felon on bond charged after manhunt, police say

A felon out on bond for gun charges was arrested after an afternoon shootout on a York Street Sunday, police said.

Kenneth Calvin Osborne, 50, of Spruce Street in York, was arrested Monday morning after allegedly fleeing the scene, according to York Police Capt. Brian Trail.

Several people were near the shooting site on the 180 block of Hall Street, police said.

No one was wounded, Trail said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Osborne was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and illegal weapon possession by a convicted felon after a manhunt by several agencies Sunday and early Monday, police and jail records show.

York police sent out an alert to area agencies Sunday that Osborne was "armed and dangerous," an incident report said.

York police arrested Osborne after making a a felony traffic stop at around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Trail said.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Trail and an incident report. Witnesses told police they saw Osborne drive up to a home "at a high rate of speed" after an argument and slide in front of the home, police said. Osborne then allegedly fired a gun from the truck he was driving, police said.

Osborne "sped away," police said, "nearly crashing his truck" as he fled the shooting scene, officers said.





Osborne was out on $10,000 bond from a July 2017 incident in York where he was charged with pointing a gun at a person and illegal possession of a weapon by a felon, court records show. Osborne has past convictions for domestic violence, court records show.





Osborne is being held without bond at the York County jail.

Andrew Dys: 803-329