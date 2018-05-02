Tip from missing child hotline leads to York County man's child porn arrest

A York County man was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor Wednesday when police found child porn files on his computer following a tip from a group that seeks to help missing and exploited children, prosecutors said.

Jack Matthew McCuen, 38, of Lake Wylie, was arrested Wednesday by York County Sheriff's Office deputies after South Carolina Internet crime agents and deputies investigated, said Robert Kittle, spokesman for the S.C. Attorney General's Office.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that McCuen had files of child pornography, Kittle said.

In March, York County deputies started investigating, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff's office.

Deputies were told through the missing children tip line that a website was being used to sell membership and DVDs containing child pornography, according to a sheriff's office incident report. Detectives reviewed several files from the site and found the material met the legal threshold for child nudity, the report states.

Police then obtained a search warrant for McCuen's home on Southwoods Drive in Lake Wylie, the sheriff's office report states.

Police seized five files containing child pornography, said Kittle of the attorney general's office.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, McCuen remained jailed without bond, police and jail records show.

McCuen has no other criminal record in South Carolina, according to State Law Enforcement Division records.

York County deputies are part of South Carolina's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The York County arrest by the task force is the fourth in 2018, records show. All three cases involved computer images of child pornography, police and prosecutors said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald