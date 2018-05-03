Jenna Wright, left,; Christopher Matthew Smith, right.
Drugs within reach of infant in Rock Hill, parents charged with neglect, police say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

May 03, 2018 03:10 PM

Rock Hill

The parents of a 2-year-old toddler who had drugs within reach of the child in a motel room were charged with felony child neglect, police said.

Christopher Matthew Smith, 30, and Jenna Wright, 30, were identified by police as parents of the child, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.

Police found baggies of drugs "well within reach of the infant" in the room, officers said.

Smith also was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and marijuana possession after about three grams of meth and pot were found, police said.

Smith and Wright were arrested Tuesday at a motel on Riverview Road. Officers were called after an employee smelled marijuana, officers said.

The child was released to the custody of a family member, police said. Agents with the S.C. Department of Social Services were also notified, police said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

