An online tip sent investigators after a York man, 61. He could see 100 years in jail

A 61-year-old York man was arrested Friday after investigators followed an online tip and found child porn in his possession, police say.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the York County Sheriff's Office received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and investigated Michael Eugene Russell.

Investigators said Russell was in possession of files of child pornography.

Russell is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.