Rock Hill police charge dad with murder, mom with homicide by neglect in child's death

The parents of a 2-year-old Rock Hill boy who died in April were formally charged Monday, police and prosecutors said.

Bruce Leroy Williams is charged with murder and homicide by child abuse, Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger said. Lakesheia Jackson is charged with homicide by child neglect, Bollinger said.

Williams, 33, and Jackson, 25, of Rock Hill, were identified by police and court officials as the parents of 2-year-old Miguel Williams, 2. The homicide happened in front of the couple's two other children, police said.





Williams "used physical force on the victim that he knew would likely cause death given the victim's fragile condition," Bollinger said.





Williams and Jackson had been charged with felony child neglect and jailed without bond since their son died April 24. The child was not breathing and died at a home belonging to someone else after Williams and Jackson brought the child to the home from a motel, police and coroner officials said. Williams and Jackson "intentionally withheld medical help" for two hours after an incident at the Regency Inn motel on Riverview Road in Rock Hill, arrest warrants state.





In court after the neglect arrest, Jackson said the death was an "accident."

Police said in court last month that injuries to the child were consistent with injuries sustained during an assault. Police did not release details about the injuries Monday.





Williams and Jackson told police their son drowned in a motel room bathtub, according to reports. Police also said in court that both used drugs before the child died.

When first questioned at the scene of the incident, Williams told police he was "afraid he would get in trouble" if he told what happened to his son , officers said in court last month.





Jackson is more than five months pregnant, court testimony in April showed. The couple have two other children who are in the custody of the S.C. Department of Social Services, officials said.

Williams had legal custody of Miguel Williams at the time the child died, officials said in court last month.

Williams has a felony criminal conviction record dating back to 2005, State Law Enforcement Division records show. Williams served prison time for cocaine possession and was convicted in 2017 on drug charges, according to SLED and court records.

Both Jackson and Williams were expected in court at 2 p.m. Monday on the homicide charges.

