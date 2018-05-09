Rock Hill man got stood up by Craigslist contact. What he found at home was worse.

A Rock Hill man told police he found his apartment ransacked after he gave his address to someone on Craigslist.
The man said he tried to meet someone from Craigslist at the Waffle House on Herlong Avenue Tuesday night.
But the person never showed up, and he realized his apartment had been broken into when he got home, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The victim, who lives at the Whisper Creek Apartments on Beckham Lane, said he gave the Craigslist contact his home address, but they arranged to meet at the Waffle house.
When he got home, the victim told police, paint and bleach had been poured "all over" the kitchen, living room and bedrooms, the report says.
He told police his Sony flat screen TV, a Microsoft X-box, an HP laptop and an HP desktop computer had been stolen, the report says.
The stolen appliances were worth about $1,700, the report says.
The victim said he left the front door unlocked, and officers said the rear bedroom window was also open, the report says.
The victim said he was supposed to meet the person on Craigslist at 6 p.m.
He said the house was robbed sometime between 6 and 11:30 p.m., the report says.
