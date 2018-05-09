3 men arrested after police say they beat a man behind Rock Hill gym, stole money

Three men have been arrested after another man told police he was beaten and robbed May 2 behind Big Wayne's Gym on White Street.

The man told police he was sitting with Marvin Glenn, 34, and two other men he didn't know, when the three "suddenly began kicking and punching him," according to a Rock Hill Police report.

The man told police the other three men took his wallet and cash and left.

Glenn was arrested May 4 and charged with strong arm robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Police arrested Adonist Mayfield, 19, at the ROC center on East White Street and charged him with strong arm robbery and criminal conspiracy, the report says.

The third man, Adrian Williams, 36, was arrested early Wednesday during a traffic stop. Officers stopped a 2007 Hyundai Sonata at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday because the car had a defective brake light, the report says.

WIlliams, who was in the backseat of the car, gave police a fake name, the report says.

Police found his real identification in his back pocket after determining the name he gave wasn't his, the report says.

Williams is charged with criminal conspiracy, strong arm robbery and giving false information. Police were later called back to the jail after jail staff said Williams refused to follow instructions, the report says.

Police said Williams threatened officers that "they were going to have to make him" follow instructions, the report says.

Three police officers and two jail staff had to physically restrain Williams, who was fighting with officers, to take his belongings.

WIlliams also is charged with resisting police.