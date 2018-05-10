Herald news partner WSOC-TV reports one person was left dead and another was flown from the scene after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Kershaw. WSOC-TV
Lancaster Co. responds to Thursday shooting in Kershaw; 2 schools locked down

Kershaw

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deputies responded Thursday afternoon to a shooting in Kershaw, according to sheriff's office spokesman Doug Barfield.

Herald news partner WSOC-TV reported one person is dead and another was flown from the scene.

Barfield said no other information is immediately available.

David Knight of the Lancaster County School District said Andrew Jackson high and middle schools were both on lock down "just as a precaution."

Knight said parents were notified of the lock down. He said the schools will be on lock down until normal dismissal time, which will proceed as usual.

Check back for updates.

