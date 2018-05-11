Third arrest made as investigation into Rock Hill shooting death continues

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead Wednesday night in Rock Hill.

Michael Patrick Donovan, 28, of Rock Hill is in the county detention center on hold awaiting warrants. Donovan was arrested early Thursday morning following a SWAT team response to the Turkey Ridge Road area in York. He is believed to be connected to the homicide investigation following the death of Kathy Terry, 27, of Rock Hill.

On Thursday, Lori Beth Marrs, 26, and Christopher Wayne Wright, 31, of Rock Hill were arrested on drug charges in relation to the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

On Wednesday night, officers responded to Farlow Street in the Rock Hill area. Neighbors there said at least two people were shot at or near a mailbox, in an incident they suspected had to do with a drug deal. Neighbors said they had heard arguing during the day Wednesday. A car drove up, neighbors said, and shots were fired.

