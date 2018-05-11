Stolen vehicle leads Charlotte police to drugs, gun charges for York County suspects

Several York County residents are facing drug, firearm and other charges after reports of a stolen vehicle led to their arrests in Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Steele Creek Division’s Crime Reduction Unit found a Toyota Sequoia at 9:15 p.m. May 8 at a hotel on Westpark Drive, just across the state line from York County. The vehicle had been reported stolen in Greenville . Three people in the vehicle were detained when, according to police reports, officers found a gun, drugs and three stolen registration number plates.

Kenneth Wayne Bigham, 39, of Rock Hill was the driver, police say. According to the report, he had 3 grams of crack cocaine, 30 grams of heroin, 6 grams of black tar heroin, 360 Roxicodone tablets, 26 pills of Clonazepam and more than $1,000 in cash. He also had a gun and ammunition in the vehicle, police say.

Bigham is charged with trafficking opium/heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance and two more drug charges.





Bigham is a convicted felon with outstanding warrants from South Carolina, according to Charlotte police.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office website shows Bigham was charged earlier this year with assault on a female and larceny, along with assault on a government official or employee.

Brianna Rosso, 22, of Fort Mill is charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. She also had outstanding warrants for her arrest, according to police records.





Chasity Morgan, 23, was a passenger in the stolen vehicle. Police records show she had three Oxycodone tablets and drug paraphernalia. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 1:30 a.m., a fourth suspect was arrested in the case. Jeffery Evans, 45, of Rock Hill was arrested at a fast-food restaurant on Westinghouse Boulevard. His vehicle, according to reports, had 25 grams of heroine and 200 Roxicodone tablets. He is charged with trafficking opium/heroin, possession of heroine and possession of drug paraphernalia.