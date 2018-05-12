2 men charged with murder in Rock Hill shooting death of woman, 27

Two men have been charged with murder and other charges in a Wednesday shooting on Farlow Street in Rock Hill that left one dead.

Michael Patrick Donovan, 28, and Chistopher Wayne Wright, 31, both of Rock Hill, have each been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

Wright also faces a drug charge for trying to buy heroin, police said.

A third suspect, Lori Beth Marrs, 26, also faces a drug charge in connection with the shooting.

Donovan was arrested early Friday after a SWAT team response in the Turkey Creek Ridge Road area in York.

Wright and Marrs were arrested Thursday. All three are still in custody at the York County Detention Center.

The York County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Kathy Terry, 27, of Rock Hill.

Several neighbors said a car pulled up to the area and someone began shooting. Several also said they suspect that a drug deal may have been involved in the dispute at the apartment.

This is the third homicide in the York County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction in 2018.