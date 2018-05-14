Chester woman charged with armed robbery in Rock Hill; two other suspects being sought

A Chester woman has been charged with armed robbery and other crimes after allegedly pulling a gun on a man who granted a request to use the telephone in his home, Rock Hill police said.

Derrisha Meeks, 20, is accused of pointing a gun at the man in his home on Westerwood Drive Friday night around 10:30 p.m.

One of three people knocked on the door and asked to use the phone, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The victim allowed a man inside. Then Meeks and a second man rushed into the house, Bollinger said.

Bollinger said Meeks and the second man robbed the victim of cash.

The trio then fled in a dark colored sedan.

Meeks was arrested Sunday by Rock Hill officers, according to police and jail records. Meeks is charged with burglary, armed robbery, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She is being held without bond at the York County jail.

The victim was not injured.

The two men suspected of being involved in the crime have not been located, police said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald