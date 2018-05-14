The inmate faced 30 days. He ran from a Chester hospital and now looks at 10 years

A Chester County jail inmate who escaped Monday while receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Chester was caught after a manhunt, police said.
Michael Blackwell, 25, of Chester, was arrested in a field near the hospital Monday after Blackwell allegedly fled the Chester Regional Medical Center about two hours before, said Robert Sprouse, chief deputy of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
No hospital staff were injured and Blackwell did not take any weapons from the hospital, Sprouse said. Police set up a perimeter near the hospital and used K-9 teams and police officers to find Blackwell, Sprouse said.
Blackwell was taken back into custody without incident.
The public was not in danger during the manhunt, Sprouse said.
Blackwell is being held on pending charges of escape, Sprouse said.
Blackwell had been in the county jail on a misdemeanor charge of breach of trust under $2,000 charge from the Chester Police Department, according to police and jail records. He faced a maximum 30 days in jail penalty on the misdemeanor charge. A conviction for escape carries up to 10 years in prison if convicted, Sprouse said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
