Lancaster 16-year-old charged with murder in car shooting after manhunt

Police in Lancaster have charged a teen with murder and attempted murder from a May 10 shooting in Kershaw. Two victims were shot inside a car with a 4-year-old in the backseat, police said.

Dorian Tyrese Clyburn, 16, is charged with murder for the shooting death of Vincent Barry Lambert Jr., 30, said Barry Faile, Lancaster County sheriff. A woman who was in the car was wounded and is expected to recover, Faile said. The child in the back was not hurt, Faile said.

The woman and child have not been identified.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"Clyburn was not alone when this shooting occurred," Faile said in a statement. "We have other suspects and are pursuing them."

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, police saw Clyburn on a bicycle near the University of South Carolina-Lancaster campus, Faile said. Clyburn dropped the bicycle and and ran across the campus, then across a highway before he was captured in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A restaurant, Faile said.





On Monday, Lancaster deputies pursued Clyburn after he was believed to be at a home on Hood Park Lane north of Lancaster, Faile said. However, Clyburn fled that home and was not captured, police said. The search Monday included a State Law Enforcement Division helicopter and dozens of deputies, police said.

Police used a reverse 911 call to landlines in the area to alert residents Monday during the manhunt that a suspect in a shooting death was in the area, but no one in the public was injured or threatened while Clyburn was on the run, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the sheriff's office.

"The folks in that area can rest easy today," Faile said.

Clyburn, because of his age, is being held at a juvenile jail in Columbia.