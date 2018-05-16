Crime

Rock Hill man was working on his car. Then shots started flying, he told police.

By Hannah Smoot

Rock Hill

A Rock Hill man told police a man shot at him early Wednesday while he was working on a car outside his Crawford Road house.

The man told police he thought the shooter was the father of a family member, according to a Rock Hill police report.

He said a man driving a gray Dodge Charger drove by the house three times just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, and shot at him four times on the last drive past the house, the report says.

The man said he tried to run inside the house. A 3-year-old and a woman were inside the house at the time, a report says.

Police found a jacket from a round inside the house, and also reported that a shattered glass table on the porch had been shot.

No one was injured.

Police are seeking a suspect on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

