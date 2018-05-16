Second teen charged, another wanted in Lancaster Co. killing, here's what we know

A second teen has been arrested in the May 10 Lancaster County killing of a 30-year-old man near Kershaw who was shot in a car that had a child in the backseat, police said.

A third teenaged suspect, who also has been charged with murder, has not been captured, police said.

The charges Wednesday came a day after a 16-year-old was arrested for murder.

Vincent Barry Lambert, 30, died in the May 10 shooting that happened inside a car. A woman in the car was wounded but is expected to recover, police said. A child, 4, in the back seat was not injured, police said. The woman and child have not been identified.

Ka'Darius Aintwayn Kirkland, 19, was taken into custody late Tuesday and charged Wednesday with murder and two counts of attempted murder, said Barry Faile, Lancaster County sheriff.

Kirkland was "developed as a suspect" Tuesday then taken into custody at a home in the southern Lancaster County town of Heath Springs, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the sheriff's office. Kirkland is being held at the Lancaster County jail without bond, according to police and jail records.

A third teen, Brennan Jamil Patterson Jr., 17, also is charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, Faile said. However, deputies have not yet located Patterson as of Wednesday evening, Faile said.

Faile urged the public to help officers find Patterson.

"We have two suspects in custody and need to find Patterson as soon as possible," Faile said.





On Tuesday, Lancaster deputies arrested Dorian Tyrese Clyburn, 16, on charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Clyburn was arrested after a two-day manhunt that started Monday.





Clyburn will be prosecuted as an adult, said Randy Newman, 6th Circuit solicitor. Under South Carolina law a 16-year-old charged with murder is considered an adult but cannot be housed in adult detention until age 17, Newman said.

Clyburn is being held at a juvenile jail in Columbia.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald