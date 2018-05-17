Rock Hill man charged with drug trafficking after shoplifting $14 DVD, police say

A Rock Hill man detained at a Walmart store after he was accused of shoplifting a $14 DVD was charged with felony opioid drug trafficking after officers found Oxycodone in his pocket, police said.

Tyler Joseph Chandler, 25, is being held on $10,000 bond on charges of drug trafficking and shoplifting after he was arrested late Wednesday, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.

Officers responded to the store at the Rock Hill Galleria, off Dave Lyle Boulevard, after an employee said Chandler was shoplifting and still in the store, the report states. The officer questioned Chandler who told police the DVD was in his pants, according to the report.

When questioned further, Chandler admitted he had a second DVD in his pants and had not paid for the hat on his head either, officers said. Chandler was arrested for shoplifting, officers said.

When searching Chandler after the arrest, officers found 60 doses of Oxycodone opioid pills that weighed 5.4 grams, police said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald