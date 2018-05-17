Student jumps fence at Rock Hill school, charged with drug possession, police say

A Rock Hill student was charged with drug possession after running from police, according to Rock Hill Police Department reports

The juvenile was charged Wednesday afternoon at York Preparatory Academy with possession of marijuana after throwing the drugs into bushes after jumping a school fence, police said. School officials had seen the student and several others jump the fence then saw the marijuana thrown into the bushes, reports show.

School administrators recovered the drugs, according to school and police officials.

The juvenile's age and name were not released. The juvenile was issued a summons.

The student told officers he got the pot that weighed .6 grams from a friend in York.

Andrew Dys; 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald