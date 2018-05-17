Jennifer Leigh Wood
Passenger airlifted, driver charged with felony DUI with injury after Rock Hill crash

By Andrew Dys

May 17, 2018 03:58 PM

The driver of a vehicle in a Rock Hill crash that sent a passenger to a hospital by helicopter has been charged with felony DUI, police said.

Jennifer Leigh Wood, 38, was charged Wednesday after the crash late Tuesday on Friedheim Road near Heckle Boulevard. The vehicle crossed a median and hit a tree, according to a Rock Hill police report.

The passenger, a male, age 50, was hurt, but the injuries were not determined to be life-threatening, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The name of the passenger was not released.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, Wood was crawling out of the crashed vehicle while the passenger remained in the vehicle.

The crash was powerful enough to deploy both front airbags and destroy the windshield, police said.

