One shot at Rock Hill apartment; victim found in nearby parking lot

One person was shot at an apartment in Rock Hill late Thursday, police said.

The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when found by police in the nearby parking lot of the Comfort Inn and Suites hotel on Old Springdale Road around 10:20 p.m.Thursday, according to a report from the Rock Hill Police Department.

The name, age, and gender of the victim were not released by police Friday.

The victim received medical treatment, said Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis.

Police declined to say how many times the victim was shot.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex.

A witness told officers that three men came into an apartment and shot the victim, then fled on foot, the incident report states.





Another witness told officers he heard "several gunshots" and saw three men run from an apartment to a waiting vehicle, police said.

No arrests have been made, Chavis said. K-9 teams attempted to track the suspects, but none were located, police said.

The hotel location where the victim was found is near Dave Lyle Boulevard northeast of Interstate 77 Exit 79.

Chavis and other Rock Hill officers declined to name the apartment complex where the shooting took place except to confirm that the apartments are near the hotel where the victim was found.

No other injuries were reported, said Chavis.





Check back for updates on this story.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald